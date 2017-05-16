Russian boxers set to compete at AIBA European Championship in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian boxers will be allowed to take part in the European Boxing Championship, to be hosted next month by Ukraine’s Kharkov, the Russian Federation of Boxing (RBF) told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia will take part in the European Championship, which will be held in Ukraine, as AIBA (the International Boxing Association) being the title organizer granted security for our boxers," the RBF said in its statement.

The decision to allow Russian boxers to take part in the European Championship, to be held between June 14 and 26 in Ukraine, was made after the talks between RBF President Umar Kremlev and AIBA chief managing staff headed by President Dr. Ching-Kuo Wu.