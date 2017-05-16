US pauses unstoppable Russia at 2017 IIHF World Championship with 5-3 group stage win

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Team USA put an end to Russia’s winning streak at the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship edging the ‘Red Machine’ 5-3 in the final minutes of the global tournament’s closing group stage game at the Lanxess Arena in Germany’s Cologne.

Boasting an impressive record of 35 scored and 10 missed goals Russia’s ice hockey team, dubbed the ‘Red Machine,’ started this year’s global tournament with an edgy penalty shootout win over Sweden (2-1) to proceed further with confident victories over Italy (10-1), Germany (6-3), Denmark (3-0), Slovakia (6-0), Latvia (5-0) and lost to the United States 3-5.

Team USA trailed Russia in their Group A before tonight’s match and currently packs a record of 31 scored and 14 missed goals after winning five and losing just one of six matches in the group stage.

The quarterfinal matches of the 2017 IIHF World Championship are scheduled to be held in Cologne and Paris this Thursday, May 18.

The 2017 IIHF tournament is held in Germany’s Cologne at its 18,500-seat Lanxess Arena and in the French capital at the Bercy 14,500-seat venue from May 5 through May 21, 2017.

Cologne is hosting 34 games, including Group A, two quarter-finals and all semi-final and medal games. Paris is hosting 30 games, including all games of Group B and two quarter-final games.

Group A in Cologne includes last year’s IIHF championship host and bronze medalist Russia, which was ranked second in the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Ranking, as well as Team USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Denmark and Italy.

Defending champion Canada is playing in Group B in Paris, where they had been squared off against last year’s silver-medal winners Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia.

Canada currently tops Group B, having won five and ceded one of six matches it played (27 scored and 8 missed goals in total). The reigning champions are facing their long-time rivals Finland tonight in France.