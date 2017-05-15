Russia receives ‘Fan-ID’ applications for 2017 Confederations Cup from over 100 countries

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Football fans from over 100 countries have submitted applications for the so-called ‘Fan-IDs’ required for attending the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matches in Russia this summer, the Russian Ministry of Communications and Mass Media reported on Monday.

"People from over 100 countries have submitted applications for fan-IDs, which in combination with tickets for games, would grant spectators a comfortable and prompt access to stadiums," the ministry announced in its statement.

As part of the preparations for the prestigious FIFA tournaments, the Russian government decided to introduce the so-called fan-IDs.

The fan-ID will play an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they would be granting admittance to the stadiums and would also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the fan-ID will be allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournament as well as for the period of ten days before and after the championship.

Summing up results of the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain’s Manama last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino particularly stressed efforts implied by the Russian government on the introduction of visa-free documents as part of the country’s preparations for hosting the football tournaments.

"When it comes to the question of hooliganism, stadiums, transport and so on… there are important decisions taken by the (Russian) government with visa-free entry," Infantino stated during last week’s press conference in Manama. "This is kind of unique for Russia."

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.