Russia’s football roster for 2017 FIFA Cup to be cut ahead of training camp

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Only 26 out of 30 footballers, who were announced earlier in the day to be enlisted in the national team’s preliminary roster for 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, will travel for the training camp later in the month, the team’s head coach said on Monday.

Russia’s preliminary national roster for the upcoming global football tournament was published on Monday listing a total of 30 players. The final national roster for the Confederations Cup listing a total of 23 footballers must be submitted before June 7.

"There will be 26 out of 30 selected players to go for the training camp, namely three goalkeepers and 23 field players," Russian national team’s Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov told journalists.

The Russian national football squad is scheduled to set off for the training camp in Austria’s Neustift on May 26. The team is scheduled to play two friendly matches ahead of the Confederations Cup, namely against the Hungarian squad on June 5 in Budapest and against the team from Chile on June 9 in Moscow.

"The final roster must be submitted before June 7 and no submissions in the team are allowed during the tournament, except for reasons regarding sustained injuries," Cherchesov added.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.