Ingushetia ready to host FIDE Candidates Tournament in 2018

Sport
May 14, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The next Candidates Tournament will take place in March 2018

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Ingushetia is ready to host the next FIDE Candidates Tournament or a tournament of the FIDE World Chess Grand Prix, President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov told TASS on Sunday.

"Ingushetia’s head, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, visited a Moscow Grand Prix tournament and highly assessed the level of its organization. He told me Ingushetia is ready to host the next Candidates Tournament or a Grand Prix tournament," he said.

The next Candidates Tournament will take place in March 2018. The tournament is the final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship. Sergei Karjakin of Russia is a qualifier. The winner of the Candidates will match for the World Championship with reigning World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, will be held from November 7 through 28, 2018.

