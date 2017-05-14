Ingushetia ready to host FIDE Candidates Tournament in 2018

Macron inaugurated as French presidentWorld May 14, 14:29
Lavrov bewildered over media hype about photos of his meeting with TrumpRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 14:26
Russian missile warning systems tracked North Korea’s missile launchMilitary & Defense May 14, 12:10
Putin plays two songs about Moscow and St. Petersburg during China visitSociety & Culture May 14, 9:10
North Korean missile reached altitude of over 2,000 km — Japanese ministerWorld May 14, 8:04
States should abandon belligerent rhetoric to overcome global stagnation — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 14, 6:36
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — mediaMilitary & Defense May 14, 5:40
Salvador Sobral of Portugal wins 2017 Eurovision song contest in KievSociety & Culture May 14, 4:00
North Korea launches unidentified missileWorld May 14, 1:32
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s North Caucasian republic of Ingushetia is ready to host the next FIDE Candidates Tournament or a tournament of the FIDE World Chess Grand Prix, President of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) Kirsan Ilyumzhinov told TASS on Sunday.
"Ingushetia’s head, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, visited a Moscow Grand Prix tournament and highly assessed the level of its organization. He told me Ingushetia is ready to host the next Candidates Tournament or a Grand Prix tournament," he said.
The next Candidates Tournament will take place in March 2018. The tournament is the final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship. Sergei Karjakin of Russia is a qualifier. The winner of the Candidates will match for the World Championship with reigning World Chess Champion, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, will be held from November 7 through 28, 2018.