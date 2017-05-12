Russian premier stresses need to solve problem with lack of sports training centers

KHIMKI (Moscow Region), May 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stressed on Friday an urgency of solving a problem concerning the lack of training centers for certain sports in the country, some of them are included in the Olympic program.

"We do have problems and there are plenty of them," Medvedev said during a session devoted to issues of Russian national sports teams’ preparations for international competitions.

"One of the problems, for instance, is the inability of the federal sports centers to provide for the development of such sports as triathlon, modern pentathlon, speed skating, cycling. This is a problem," he said adding that "the situation needs to be changed."

During the session, which was held at an Olympic training center in Moscow Region’s Novogorsk on Friday, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told Medvedev that although the Russian sports received allocations from the federal budget, certain Olympic sports remained without financial assistance and had no training bases.

"A total of 26.3 billion rubles were allocated from the federal budget," Kolobkov said. "However, an issue regarding the provision with federal training centers was not resolved in such sports as speed skating, cycling, triathlon, skateboarding, sailing and mountain climbing."

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under a question.