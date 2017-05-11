FIFA warmly accepts Russia’s report on preparations for 2017, 2018 Cups

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has warmly accepted Russia’s report on the country’s organization to host the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup, a senior Russian football official told TASS on Thursday.

Director General of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin delivered a report on Thursday at the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain’s Manama regarding the current state of Russia’s preparedness for hosting the global two most important football events.

"We delivered a presentation regarding Russia’s preparations for the Confederations Cup and the World Cup," Sorokin said in an interview with TASS. "We played a short film about Russia. The atmosphere (among the audience) was warm enough."

"There were many issues for discussions and they were all of a work-type nature," the official said. "Both, the Confederations Cup and the World Cup keep assuming the final shape."

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.