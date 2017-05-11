Russia continues 2017 IIHF World Championship winning streak by defeating Denmark 3-0

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Russian ice hockey team continued its victorious march at the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship defeating team Denmark 3-0 on Thursday in its fourth group stage match of the global annual tournament.

The 2017 IIHF tournament is held in Germany’s Cologne at its 18,500-seat Lanxess Arena and in the French capital at the Bercy 14,500-seat venue from May 5 through May 21, 2017.

Cologne is hosting 34 games, including Group A, two quarter-finals and all semi-final and medal games. Paris is hosting 30 games, including all games of Group B and two quarter-final games.

Group A in Cologne includes last year’s IIHF championship host and bronze medalist Russia, which was ranked second in the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Ranking, as well as Team USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Denmark and Italy.

Defending champion Canada is playing in Group B in Paris, where they had been squared off against last year’s silver-medal winners Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia.