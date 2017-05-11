Alexander Ovechkin to skip 2017 IIHF World Championship

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin will not be joining his national team for the 2017 IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship due to an injury, the press service of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) announced on Thursday.

"Forward Alexander Ovechkin will not be able to help the national team at the World Championship due to a sustained injury to the lower part of his body," a statement from the RHF said.

The Russian national team’s coaching staff is currently in talks to involve in the ongoing World Championship two more players from the NHL Washington Capitals, namely defender Dmitry Orlov and forward Yevgeny Kuznetsov.

Ovechkin’s NHL Washington Capitals club was knocked out from the Stanley Cup playoff series by Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night with an overall defeat of 3-4 in seven matches played.

Ovechkin, 31, played at 11 IIHF World Championships for his national team winning three titles in 2008, 2012 and 2014, clinching silver in 2010 and 2015, and also packing bronze of the global tournament in 2005, 2007 and 2016.

The 2017 IIHF tournament is held in Germany’s Cologne at its 18,500-seat Lanxess Arena and in the French capital at the Bercy 14,500-seat venue from May 5 through May 21, 2017.

Cologne is hosting 34 games, including Group A, two quarter-finals and all semi-final and medal games. Paris is hosting 30 games, including all games of Group B and two quarter-final games.

Group A in Cologne includes last year’s IIHF championship host and bronze medalist Russia, which was ranked second in the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Ranking, as well as Team USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Denmark and Italy.

Defending champion Canada is playing in Group B in Paris, where they had been squared off against last year’s silver-medal winners Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia.