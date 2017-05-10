Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. The ‘Hockey Legends’ squad led by Russian President Vladimir Putin has crushed the Night Hockey League combined team 17:6 in a gala match on Sochi’s Bolshoy Ice Dome arena on Wednesday.

The Russian president scored seven goals in the match, netting one puck in the first period and shooting three pucks into the net both in the second and the third periods.

Putin’s teammates were Defense chief Sergey Shoigu, Olympic champs Vyacheslav Fetisov, Aleksey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, ‘Russian Rocket’ Pavel Bure and others. The Tula Region’s governor Aleksey Dyumin was playing goalie. Putin was wearing his customary red hockey jersey, sporting number 11.

Playing for the opponents - the Night Hockey League’s combined team - were the owner of the Volga Group, Gennady Timchenko, Norilsk Nickel CEO Vladimir Potanin and co-owner of the SMP-Bank and member of its board of directors Roman Rottenberg.

The Night Hockey League was founded at Putin’s initiative several years ago. Ice hockey devotees started gathering at sports stadiums during their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for pleasure. Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange for regular competitions involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

The first Night Hockey League gala match took place in Moscow on May 7, 2012. Putin played then, too, just several hours after his presidential inauguration in the Kremlin.