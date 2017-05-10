Back to Main page
Putin-led ‘Hockey Legends’ team crushes Night League squad 17:6 in gala match

May 10, 19:50 UTC+3 SOCHI

The Russian president scored seven goals in the match

© Alexey Druzhinin/Russia's presidential press-service/TASS

SOCHI, May 10. /TASS/. The ‘Hockey Legends’ squad led by Russian President Vladimir Putin has crushed the Night Hockey League combined team 17:6 in a gala match on Sochi’s Bolshoy Ice Dome arena on Wednesday.

The Russian president scored seven goals in the match, netting one puck in the first period and shooting three pucks into the net both in the second and the third periods.

Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi

Putin’s teammates were Defense chief Sergey Shoigu, Olympic champs Vyacheslav Fetisov, Aleksey Kasatonov, Valery Kamensky, ‘Russian Rocket’ Pavel Bure and others. The Tula Region’s governor Aleksey Dyumin was playing goalie. Putin was wearing his customary red hockey jersey, sporting number 11.

Playing for the opponents - the Night Hockey League’s combined team - were the owner of the Volga Group, Gennady Timchenko, Norilsk Nickel CEO Vladimir Potanin and co-owner of the SMP-Bank and member of its board of directors Roman Rottenberg.

The Night Hockey League was founded at Putin’s initiative several years ago. Ice hockey devotees started gathering at sports stadiums during their spare time, usually late in the evening (hence the league’s name) to play their favorite game just for pleasure. Renowned Soviet and Russian hockey stars joined the initiative to help arrange for regular competitions involving amateur teams across Russia in a national tournament.

The first Night Hockey League gala match took place in Moscow on May 7, 2012. Putin played then, too, just several hours after his presidential inauguration in the Kremlin.

Putin plays hockey in Sochi on his 63rd birthday

Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in Sochi

Putin hits ice at Night Hockey League match in Sochi

Putin to celebrate 64th birthday with family and friends — Kremlin

