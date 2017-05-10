Ronaldinho to attend opening ceremony of Confederations Cup Park in Russia’s Kazan

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Famous Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho will be a guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park in the Russian city of Kazan, the press service of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee said in a statement.

Apart from Ronaldinho, Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha will also take part in the May 13 ceremony as a guest of honor. The Kazan Confederations Cup Park, planned to be set up in front of the Tsentralny (or Central) stadium, will be open on May 13-14.

The opening ceremony will particularly involve representatives of the host city, the 2018 World Cup ambassadors, as well as famous football players. Visitors will have an opportunity to have their pictures taken with the Confederations Cup trophy, as well as win the tournament tickets.

Before Kazan, the Confederations Cup Park visited Russia’s capital of Moscow and the city of Sochi. The opening ceremony in Moscow involved French football star Marcel Desailly, while the ceremony in Sochi was attended by Australian football legend Harry Kewell.

After Kazan, the Confederations Cup Park will open in St. Petersburg (on May 20-21).

Ronaldinho became world famous as a player for European clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan. With Barcelona, he won the UEFA Champions League in 2006 and received the Ballon d'Or award in 2005. During his career, Ronaldinho played 97 matches and scored 33 goals for the Brazil national team.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.