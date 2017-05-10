Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ronaldinho to attend opening ceremony of Confederations Cup Park in Russia’s Kazan

Sport
May 10, 17:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The opening ceremony will particularly involve representatives of the host city, the 2018 World Cup ambassadors, as well as famous football players

Share
1 pages in this article
Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho

Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho

© AP Photo/Bruno Magalhaes

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Famous Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho will be a guest of honor at the opening ceremony of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park in the Russian city of Kazan, the press service of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee said in a statement.

Apart from Ronaldinho, Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha will also take part in the May 13 ceremony as a guest of honor. The Kazan Confederations Cup Park, planned to be set up in front of the Tsentralny (or Central) stadium, will be open on May 13-14.

Read also

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to win FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia

The opening ceremony will particularly involve representatives of the host city, the 2018 World Cup ambassadors, as well as famous football players. Visitors will have an opportunity to have their pictures taken with the Confederations Cup trophy, as well as win the tournament tickets.

Before Kazan, the Confederations Cup Park visited Russia’s capital of Moscow and the city of Sochi. The opening ceremony in Moscow involved French football star Marcel Desailly, while the ceremony in Sochi was attended by Australian football legend Harry Kewell.

After Kazan, the Confederations Cup Park will open in St. Petersburg (on May 20-21).

Ronaldinho became world famous as a player for European clubs Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan. With Barcelona, he won the UEFA Champions League in 2006 and received the Ballon d'Or award in 2005. During his career, Ronaldinho played 97 matches and scored 33 goals for the Brazil national team.

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will take place in Russia from 17 June to 2 July. Group A will feature hosts Russia, as well as New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico. Group B will include Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon. Matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kazan.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin comments on Trump’s decision to sack FBI chief
2
Russia’s top diplomat to visit Washington for talks with US Secretary of State
3
Trump and Lavrov meet in Washington
4
Chinese expert says North Korea could conduct nuclear test in May
5
Putin takes to the rink to display hockey skills in Sochi
6
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
7
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама