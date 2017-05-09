Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sharapova awarded wild card to play at Aegon Classic in Birmingham

Sport
May 09, 4:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s tennis player’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia’s tennis player Maria Sharapova will be awarded a wild card by the Lawn Tennis Association to play at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham on June 19-25, The Times wrote on Tuesday.

After sitting out a provisional 15-month suspension for testing positive for the banned heart drug meldonium in 2016, the 30-year-old Sharapova made an impressive comeback last week at the tennis tournament in Stuttgart knocking out all of her opponents up to the semifinals. Sharapova’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings, earning the tennis player her current 262nd standing.

On Monday, Sharapova was beaten by Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Although having no place in the WTA rankings earlier in the year due to the previously imposed suspension, the world’s former No. 1 Sharapova was granted wild cards for tennis tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome.

The tennis player was initially set to serve a two-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations starting January 26, 2016. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 4, 2016 to cut her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia wins decisive victory over Germany at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
2
Lavrov to hold meeting with Tillerson in Washington on Wednesday
3
Kiev regularly stages armed provocations in Donbass - Russian Foreign Minister
4
Russian military brass slams Pentagon official’s remark as retrograde Cold War rhetoric
5
Russia's Sukhoi comes up with first designs of 6th-generation fighter — deputy PM
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon missile to go into serial production in 2018 — source
7
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
TOP STORIES
Реклама