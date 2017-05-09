Sharapova beaten by Bouchard in second round of Madrid Open

Russia wins decisive victory over Germany at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World ChampionshipSport May 08, 20:08
MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russia’s most decorated tennis player Maria Sharapova was beaten by Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday.
After sitting out a provisional 15-month suspension for testing positive for the banned heart drug meldonium in 2016, the 30-year-old Sharapova made an impressive comeback last week at the tennis tournament in Stuttgart knocking out all of her opponents up to the semifinals. Sharapova’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings, earning the tennis player her current 262nd standing.
Now Sharapova will meet the top seed, Germany's Angelique Kerber, in the third round of the Madrid Open.