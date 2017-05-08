Russia wins decisive victory over Germany at 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

COLOGNE /Germany/, May 8. /TASS/. Russia sweeps to victory for the world champion’s title with a decisive win 6-3 over host Germany during preliminary round action at the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, underway in Cologne and Paris.

Russia’s Vadim Shipachyov and Nikita Kucherov scored two goals each, while Sergei Plotnikov and Nikita Gusev chipped in two more. Germany tried hard levelling things and in the third period Brooks Macek, Philip Gogulla and Frederik Tiffels scored three goals.

The win has become third in a row for Russia at the championship. Russia is undefeated and tops the standings in Group A with eight points, with Latvia trailing behind with six. On May 11, Russia will clash with Denmark.

The 2017 IIHF tournament is held in Germany’s Cologne at its 18,500-seat Lanxess Arena and in the French capital at the Bercy 14,500-seat venue from May 5 through May 21, 2017.

Cologne is hosting 34 games, including Group A, two quarter-finals and all semi-final and medal games. Paris is hosting 30 games, including all games of Group B and two quarter-final games.

Group A in Cologne includes last year’s IIHF championship host and bronze medalist Russia, which was ranked second in the 2016 IIHF Men’s World Ranking, as well as Team USA, Sweden, Slovakia, Germany, Latvia, Denmark and Italy.

Defending champion Canada is playing in Group B in Paris, where they had been squared off against last year’s silver-medal winners Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Belarus, Norway, France and Slovenia.