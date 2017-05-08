Russia won team classification in European wrestling championship

Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — mediaWorld May 07, 17:27
Macron leading in France's overseas territories — mediaWorld May 07, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia was first in the team classification at the European wrestling championship ended in Serbia’s Novi Sad on Sunday.
The Russian team was ranked first with sixteen medals - five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.
Turkey’s team is the second in classification (5-1-3), followed by Bulgarian team (3-3-1).