Russia won team classification in European wrestling championship

Sport
May 08, 1:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Turkey’s team is the second in classification, followed by Bulgarian team

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia was first in the team classification at the European wrestling championship ended in Serbia’s Novi Sad on Sunday.

The Russian team was ranked first with sixteen medals - five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals.

Turkey’s team is the second in classification (5-1-3), followed by Bulgarian team (3-3-1).

