Spartak Moscow FC wins national football championship first time since 2001

Macron: Tonight France opens a new page in historyWorld May 07, 22:41
Mother of jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko dies of heart attackSociety & Culture May 07, 22:01
Hollande congratulates Macron on becoming new French presidentWorld May 07, 21:55
Le Pen concedes defeat as Macron wins landslide victoryWorld May 07, 21:27
Emmanuel Macron clinches French presidencyWorld May 07, 21:04
Voting in France's run-off presidential election drawing to a closeWorld May 07, 20:31
France’s presidential contenders return to Paris after voting outside capitalWorld May 07, 18:22
Macron leading France’s presidential election with some 60% of votes — mediaWorld May 07, 17:27
Macron leading in France's overseas territories — mediaWorld May 07, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s renowned football club Spartak Moscow won this year’s Rosgosstrakh Russian Football Championship. This is the tenth victory of the Moscow-based football club in the national football championship and the first one since 2001.
Its nearest competitor FC Zenit was defeated 0:1 by FC Terek on Sunday and lost chances to catch up Spartak.
Spartak will play in the group tournament of the UEFA Champions League in the next season.