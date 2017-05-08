Spartak Moscow FC wins national football championship first time since 2001

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s renowned football club Spartak Moscow won this year’s Rosgosstrakh Russian Football Championship. This is the tenth victory of the Moscow-based football club in the national football championship and the first one since 2001.

Its nearest competitor FC Zenit was defeated 0:1 by FC Terek on Sunday and lost chances to catch up Spartak.

Spartak will play in the group tournament of the UEFA Champions League in the next season.