Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship

COLOGNE /Germany/, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey squad trounced the Italian team at the 2017 IIHF World Championship held in Cologne and Paris by a score of 10-1.
Goals were scored by Russia’s Sergey Andronov, Yevgeny Dadonov, Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov, Artemi Panarin, Sergey Plotnikov and Sergey Mozyakin and Italy’s Tommaso Traversa.
The Russian and Italian teams have gone head to head at world championships nine times, with Russians clinching eight victories, while one ended in a draw.