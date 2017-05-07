Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian hockey squad hammers Italy 10-1 at 2017 IIHF World Championship

Sport
May 07, 16:14 UTC+3 COLOGNE

The Russian and Italian teams have gone head to head at world championships nine times, with Russians clinching eight victories, while one ended in a draw

Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

COLOGNE /Germany/, May 7. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey squad trounced the Italian team at the 2017 IIHF World Championship held in Cologne and Paris by a score of 10-1.

Goals were scored by Russia’s Sergey Andronov, Yevgeny Dadonov, Nikita Kucherov, Vladislav Namestnikov, Artemi Panarin, Sergey Plotnikov and Sergey Mozyakin and Italy’s Tommaso Traversa.

The Russian and Italian teams have gone head to head at world championships nine times, with Russians clinching eight victories, while one ended in a draw.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Russian military brass slams Pentagon official’s remark as retrograde Cold War rhetoric
4
Tighter US sanctions against North Korea herald dangerous trend
5
Police detain 64 football fans after Russia Cup final in Sochi
6
Russia and Myanmar sign agreement on military cooperation
7
Russia's upgraded Night Hunter helicopter makes its first flight
TOP STORIES
Реклама