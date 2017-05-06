Sochi ready to host 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup - mayor

SOCHI, May 6. /TASS/. Sochi’s infrastructure is ready for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov told TASS on Saturday.

"After hosting the Winter Olympic Games, we are ready to welcome any high-profile sport event. The Confederations Cup has given us a little work since the Fisht Stadium was to be adapted for it. We have handled it and three test matches were played at the stadium. We are ready to host the FIFA Confederations Cup," Pakhomov said.

The Black Sea resort’s infrastructure is ready for the upcoming championship as well.

"Our city is very hospitable," he went on to say. Welcome to the city of Sochi for the FIFA Confederations Cup!"

Earlier in the day, Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov, Harry Kewell, an Australian football coach and former player, former Russia center-forward Dmitry Bulykin had unveiled Confederations Cup Park in the city. The park should familiarize the city residents and visitors with the football cup that Russia had never hosted until 2017.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

Russia is currently in full-swing preparations for the global football tournaments after the country clinched the bid, following the final vote held in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 at the FIFA Congress. The victory came following a tight race against the bids from England, Portugal and Spain, in addition to a joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

2017 FIFA Confederations Cup

Participants in the 2017 Confederations Cup are hosts Russia, 2014 FIFA World Cup Champions Germany, 2015 Copa America Champions Chile, 2015 AFC Asian Cup Champion Australia, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champs Portugal, OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Nations Cup victors New Zealand and 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The Draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26, 2016 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the event, hosts Russia was placed in Group A alongside with Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.