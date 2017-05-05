Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sharapova to play fellow Russian at Madrid tennis tournament’s opener

Sport
May 05, 15:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sharapova’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RONALD WITTEK

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will be playing her opening game at the tennis tournament in Madrid, which kicks off on Saturday, against fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the WTA (Women Tennis Association) press service reported on Friday.

After sitting out a provisional 15-month suspension, Sharapova, 30, made an impressive comeback last week at the tennis tournament in Stuttgart knocking out all of her opponents up to the semifinals.

Gallery
7 photo
© AP Photo/Michael Probst

Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification

Sharapova’s performance at the tournament in Stuttgart returned her to the WTA rankings, from which she was excluded this past October, earning the tennis player her current 262nd standing. Her next opponent, 25-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is currently ranked 25th in the WTA ratings.

Although having no place in the WTA rankings earlier in the year due to the previously imposed suspension, the world’s former No. 1 Sharapova was granted wildcards for tennis tournaments in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome, which raised some eyebrows in the tennis world.

The tennis player was initially set to serve a two-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations starting January 26, 2016. However, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 4, 2016 to cut her suspension term from 24 to 15 months.

Gallery
12 photo

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Early last year, Sharapova announced that doping tests revealed the presence of the banned performance enhancing drug, meldonium, in her body. Following the announcement, the tennis star was provisionally suspended from all tennis-related activities, including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
2
Putin orders Gazprom to start laying pipes along Turkish Stream’s sea route
3
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
4
Russian telecom watchdog restricts access to China’s WeChat messenger
5
Syria’s de-escalation zones to be closed to US-led coalition aircraft, envoy says
6
Over 440 companies from 28 countries apply for MAKS’2017 aerospace show
7
Russian troops to receive advanced satellite communications vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама