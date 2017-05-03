Russian, German football teams likely to meet for friendly match

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. A memorandum on cooperation signed earlier in the day between the Russian Football Union and the German Football Association stipulates among other issues a friendly match between the two national teams, RFU President Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

The document was signed in the Russian capital at the building of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and was signed by RFU President Mutko and DFB President Reinhard Grindel.

"Friendly matches should be discussed separately," Mutko said. "They (the German team) have a very tight schedule. There are no exact dates yet."

"The memorandum, however, stipulates not only a friendly match between the Russian and German teams, but a possible friendly game between the two national youth teams," he added.

The RFU and DFB initially inked a memorandum on cooperation in 2012 and today’s document, according to Mutko, stipulates a broader cooperation between the Russian and German governing football bodies.

A similar memorandum on cooperation was signed by the RFU with the Italian Football Federation in October of 2016.