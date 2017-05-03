Back to Main page
Russian, German governing football bodies sign cooperation memorandum

May 03, 19:34 UTC+3

A similar memorandum on cooperation was signed by the RFU with the Italian Football Federation in October of 2016

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) and the German Football Association (DFB) signed on Wednesday in Moscow a memorandum on cooperation.

The document was signed in the Russian capital at the building of the Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and was signed by RFU President Vitaly Mutko and DFB President Reinhard Grindel.

The RFU and DFB initially inked a memorandum on cooperation in 2012 and today’s document, according to Mutko, stipulates a broader cooperation between the Russian and German governing football bodies.

"It (the document) provides for broader perspectives in terms of experience and knowledge exchange, as well as preparation of young and talented footballers," Mutko, who also holds the post of a Russian deputy prime minister, said.

"The Germans have a vast experience regarding this use," he said. "The memorandum also stipulates an issue of referees’ training."

A similar memorandum on cooperation was signed by the RFU with the Italian Football Federation in October of 2016.

Реклама