Over 300,000 tickets sold for 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia

SOCHI, May 2. /TASS/. Over 300,000 tickets have been sold for matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that will be held in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"Over 300,000 tickets have been sold for matches of the Confederations Cup. About 90% of the tickets were bought by Russians and the remainder by Chileans and Germans. For example, almost all the tickets have been sold for the Russia vs Portugal match," Mutko who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government told journalists.

"The pace [of the sale of tickets for the Confederations Cup] is slower than in Brazil but faster than in South Africa," the Russian vice-premier said.

Tickets for matches with the participation of the Russian national squad enjoy the highest demand, Mutko said.

"Russia is ready for the Confederations Cup and we are waiting for our team, for the first match. This will be an unforgettable match because the world’s best teams will take part in it along with an interesting and changing Russian squad," the vice-premier said.

The FIFA Confederations Cup, which is also viewed by experts as a rehearsal a year prior to the FIFA World Cup, will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Spartak Stadium in Moscow, St. Petersburg Stadium, Fisht Stadium in Sochi and Kazan Arena in Kazan.

The opening game will be held in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.