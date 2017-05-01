New F1 supremo Carey seeks popularity of world racing similar to NFL Super Bowls

SOCHI, May 1. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. FIA Formula One new CEO Chase Carey pins hopes on opening another F1 track in the United States, besides the circuit in Austin, Texas, to bring the popularity of F1 racing to the scale similar to the annual NFL Super Bowl matches.

"We are in discussions with five of six cities in the United States - Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Las Vegas…," he said in an interview with TASS. "We would like to be in a city with a destiny."

"We are very happy to be in Texas (Austin) but we would like to have a city that is another destination people could have a week-long event…, a sort of (NFL) Super Bowl-type environment."

"We want to have a city, where people from around the world are excited to go to," Carey added.

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.

Sean Bratches was appointed as the F1 managing director in charge of commercial operations and Ross Brawn took the post of the F1 managing director in charge of sporting.

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.