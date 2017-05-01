New F1 supremo Carey seeks popularity of world racing similar to NFL Super Bowls

Some 20 people seriously injured as Aeroflot plane hits air pocket in ThailandWorld May 01, 6:57
Russian members of VE Day motorbike rally not allowed into PolandWorld May 01, 1:55
Rally in Dutch capital pays tribute to Odessa fire victimsWorld May 01, 1:52
Russian traveler reaches South Africa by motorbikeSociety & Culture May 01, 0:49
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmakerRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 01, 0:41
Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s SochiSport May 01, 0:39
Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in SochiSport April 30, 21:09
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, May 1. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. FIA Formula One new CEO Chase Carey pins hopes on opening another F1 track in the United States, besides the circuit in Austin, Texas, to bring the popularity of F1 racing to the scale similar to the annual NFL Super Bowl matches.
"We are in discussions with five of six cities in the United States - Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Las Vegas…," he said in an interview with TASS. "We would like to be in a city with a destiny."
"We are very happy to be in Texas (Austin) but we would like to have a city that is another destination people could have a week-long event…, a sort of (NFL) Super Bowl-type environment."
"We want to have a city, where people from around the world are excited to go to," Carey added.
US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.
Sean Bratches was appointed as the F1 managing director in charge of commercial operations and Ross Brawn took the post of the F1 managing director in charge of sporting.
F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.