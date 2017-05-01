Some 150,000 motorsport fans attend F1 racing weekend in Russia’s Sochi

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. About 150,000 people visited the F1 Russia Grand Prix in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi during the racing weekend, the press service of the Sochi Autodrom said on Sunday.

Sochi hosted on April 28-30 the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix, which was the fourth since the racing track was inaugurated in October 2014.

"On the day of the race, about 60,000 spectators were at the racetrack's grandstands supporting the pilots. In total, Europe’s most modern race circuit was visited by 150,000 Formula One fans over the past four days," the press service said.

Finnish racer Valtteri Bottas of the Mercedes team won the Russian Formula One Grand Prix (F1 GP) on Sunday. Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished the race second and third respectively.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone. Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.