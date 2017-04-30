Putin meets with Formula One leadership in Sochi

Back to Main page
April 30, 22:50 UTC+3 SOCHI

Putin met with Formula One Group Chief Executive Chase Carey, with Managing Director (Sporting) Ross Brawn and Managing Director (Commercial Operations) Sean Bratches

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the three Formula One chiefs after the Sochi Grand Prix on Sunday to discuss the race in Russia’s Black Sea resort and prospects for further development of motor sport in Russia.

The meeting was attended by Formula One Group Chief Executive Chase Carey, with Managing Director (Sporting) Ross Brawn and Managing Director (Commercial Operations) Sean Bratches.

FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in Sochi

The Russian president said that he was surprised by how many fans arrived to Sochi.

"What I saw was a surprise for me. Lots of motor sport fans, no vacancy in hotels." Putin said.

"It appeared that we had built too many hotels, but everything was booked," the Russian president added.

The Formula One chiefs spoke highly of the Russia Grand Prix and said they were looking forward for further cooperation.

Sochi hosted on April 28-30 the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix, which was the fourth since the racing track was inaugurated in October 2014.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

