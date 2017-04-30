Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in Sochi

Sport
April 30, 21:09 UTC+3 SOCHI

Killy is giving lectures for talented and gifted children at the Sirius educational center in Sochi

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the ice hockey training session at Shaiba stadium on Sunday after watching the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Russian president had invited three-time Olympic gold medalist Jean-Claude Killy, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, to join the training session. Killy is giving lectures for talented and gifted children at the Sirius educational center in Sochi.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
2
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
3
Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP Trophy
4
Putin holds talks with Pirelli CEO in Sochi
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
North Korea’s senior diplomat holds talks with Russia’s ambassador
7
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама