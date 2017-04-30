Putin, French ski legend Jean-Claude Killy join ice hockey training session in Sochi

Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin joined the ice hockey training session at Shaiba stadium on Sunday after watching the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
The Russian president had invited three-time Olympic gold medalist Jean-Claude Killy, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, to join the training session. Killy is giving lectures for talented and gifted children at the Sirius educational center in Sochi.