F1 CEO Carey praises racing track in Russia’s Sochi

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. The Formula One track in Russia’s Sochi offers good facilities and is radiant with energy for racing, F1 CEO Chase Carey told TASS on Sunday.

"That’s a beautiful facility and a beautiful location," Carey, who arrived at the Sochi Autodrom on Friday, said in an interview with TASS.

The Black Sea resort city of Sochi hosted on April 28-30 the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix, which was the fourth since the racing track was inaugurated in October 2014.

"I’ve never been to Sochi before, but it is a beautiful spot with the nice energy to race here," Formula One’s new CEO added.

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.

Sean Bratches was appointed as the F1 managing director in charge of commercial operations and Ross Brawn took the post of the F1 managing director in charge of sporting.

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.