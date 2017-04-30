Russian Formula One Grand Prix shows high level of organization — Mutko

Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP TrophySport April 30, 18:02
FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in SochiSport April 30, 15:23
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with PutinWorld April 30, 14:40
Passenger plane crashes in CubaWorld April 29, 22:49
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 20:35
Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rallyWorld April 29, 16:29
Abe plans to continue dialogue with Putin to solve global issuesWorld April 29, 14:50
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 29, 12:24
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 28, 20:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Formula One Grand Prix has shown a high level of organization, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.
"The Formula One race was well-organized, it was great," Mutko said. "I have spoken to athletes, and they are content with the environment, organization and circuit. It is all fine."
Traditionally, President Vladimir Putin congratulated the racers on their victory.
This year’s winner of the Russian F1 GP is Valtteri Bottas, who joined Mercedes this season coming from Williams. Two Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vetel and Kimi Raikkonen, finished the race in the second and third places respectively.
Bottas’ teammate from Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, finished in the fourth place.
Russia’s Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso completed his home Grand Prix in the 12th place.