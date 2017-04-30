Back to Main page
Russian Formula One Grand Prix shows high level of organization — Mutko

Sport
April 30, 19:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"The Formula One race was well-organized, it was great," Russian Deputy Prime Minister said

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Formula One Grand Prix has shown a high level of organization, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

"The Formula One race was well-organized, it was great," Mutko said. "I have spoken to athletes, and they are content with the environment, organization and circuit. It is all fine."

Traditionally, President Vladimir Putin congratulated the racers on their victory.

This year’s winner of the Russian F1 GP is Valtteri Bottas, who joined Mercedes this season coming from Williams. Two Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vetel and Kimi Raikkonen, finished the race in the second and third places respectively.

Bottas’ teammate from Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, finished in the fourth place.

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso completed his home Grand Prix in the 12th place.

