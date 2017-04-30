Putin awards Valtteri Bottas with Russian F1 GP Trophy

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the winner of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix (F1 GP), Finnish racer Valtteri Bottas of the Mercedes team, with the Trophy. Putin also congratulated and shook hands with the Ferrari drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who finished the race second and third respectively.

Putin comes to watch all the Formula One Grand Prix, which Russia’s Sochi has been hosting since 2014. He awarded the winners at the previous events.

Beginning with Russia’s first-ever F1 race in October 2014 the trophies of Sochi went to Team Mercedes’ drivers only.

The inaugural race in 2014 was grabbed by Lewis Hamilton, who held the grip on the Russian title next year showing again the best result in winning the Russian GP.

His teammate Nico Rosberg broke the spell of victorious Lewis, winning the race last year and eventually getting the world champion's title. He announced his retirement early this year from racing.

This year Russia held its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.