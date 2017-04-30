Putin arrives at Sochi Autodrom hosting F1 Russia Grand Prix

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Sochi Autodrom that hosts the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix in the southern city of Sochi on Sunday.

The Russian leader met with Chase Carey, the new chief executive of Formula One, and with Bernie Ecclestone, who had been the boss of Formula 1 for more than 40 years before 2017.

Putin is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak and Presidential Aide Igor Levitin.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30. Putin attended all three of the previous Grand Prix races in Sochi and awarded the prize to the winner.