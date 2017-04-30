FIA Formula One 2017 Russian Grand Prix boosts off in Sochi

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. With the sunny and cloudless weather, the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix in the southern city of Sochi kicked off on Sunday.

The start of the race was delayed for another warm-up lap after McLaren's Fernando Alonso reported on the team radio problems with his car, which he left idling in the last turn of the circuit before the starting grid.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel clinched the last minutes best time of the qualification session on Saturday to win the pole position ahead of the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The four-time F1 world champion from Germany showed the best lap result of 1 minute 34.493 seconds. His teammate Kimi Raikkonen clocked the second best result, thus putting both Ferraris on the first line of the starting grid for the Sunday GP in Sochi.

Team Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton finished the Saturday qualification in the third and fourth places respectively.

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso began his home race from the 13th position following the results of the qualifying session on Saturday.

With comfortable temperatures soaring above 20 degrees Centigrade (over 70 Fahrenheit) this week in Sochi, team Ferrari was dominant during three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Rakkonen clocking the best lap times and leaving behind in the third and fourth places drivers from their main rival Team Mercedes.

Beginning with Russia’s first-ever F1 race in October 2014 the trophies of Sochi went to Team Mercedes’ drivers.

The inaugural race in 2014 was grabbed by Lewis Hamilton, who held the grip on the Russian title next year showing again the best result in winning the Russian GP.

His teammate Nico Roseberg broke the spell of victorious Lewis, winning the race last year and eventually getting the world champion's title.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.