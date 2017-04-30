Red Bull advisor Marko hopes team to finish Russian F1 GP in Sochi on podium

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. An anticipated good result for Team Red Bull at the Formula One Grand Prix in Russia’s Sochi on Sunday would be a podium position for one of the drivers, Helmut Marko, an advisor to the Red Bull team, told TASS.

"A good result would be a podium," Marko said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

Red Bull’s drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen finished Saturday’s qualifying session of the Russian GP in the 5th and 7th places respectively.

Commenting on the perspective results of Scuderia Toro Rosso, which is viewed as a junior team to Red Bull, Marko said that "if they can bring both cars into the points - it would be fantastic."

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso will start his home race from the 13th position on Sunday afternoon. His teammate Carlos Sainz qualified two positions higher to begin the race from the 11th spot of the starting grid.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel clinched the last minutes best time of the qualification session on Saturday to win the pole position ahead of the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The four-time F1 world champion from Germany showed the best lap result of 1 minute 34.493 seconds. His teammate Kimi Raikkonen clocked the second best result, thus putting both Ferraris on the first line of the starting grid for the Sunday GP in Sochi.

With comfortable temperatures soaring above 20 degrees Centigrade (over 70 Fahrenheit) this week in Sochi, team Ferrari was dominant during three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Rakkonen clocking the best lap times and leaving behind in the third and fourth places drivers from their main rival Team Mercedes.

Beginning with Russia’s first-ever F1 race in October 2014 the trophies of Sochi went to Team Mercedes’ drivers.

The inaugural race in 2014 was grabbed by Lewis Hamilton, who held the grip in Russia on the title next year again showing the best result in winning the Russian GP.

His teammate Nico Roseberg broke the spell of victorious Lewis, winning the race last year and eventually getting the world champion's title.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.