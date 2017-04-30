Back to Main page
Russia’s auto sport development to help raise road safety awareness - UN envoy Todt

Sport
April 30, 3:27 UTC+3 SOCHI

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30

SOCHI, April 30. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. Russia has been actively developing the culture of auto sports in the country, including hosting the annual Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi, and such trend should help raising the awareness of road safety, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt, said.

"It is a big enthusiasm here for racing, the motor sport is developing," Todt, who is also the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), told journalists as he personally visited the press center of Sochi AutoDrom. "It is great to have Formula One (in Sochi)."

"Russia is a big country with a lot of people, so I hope that Russia can host" as many auto racing world championships as possible, Todt said adding that eventually "it will be possible to give message on road safety."

The FIA president, who was appointed the UN envoy for Road Safety in April 2015 by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, said it was inadmissible that Russia had a record of "25,000 people, who die every year on the road."

"I really hope that we can use the opportunity of the Grand Prix (in Sochi) to speak also about road safety," Todt added.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

