FIA chief Jean Todt notes Sochi’s enthusiastic approach to Russian F1 Grand Prix

SOCHI, April 29. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov, Yevgeny Ionov/. Jean Todt, the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said he was always happy to come to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi for another Russian Grand Prix anticipating a very competitive race.

"I have just arrived, but I am always happy to come here, to Russia, for the Grand Prix in Sochi," Todt told journalists as he personally visited the press center of Sochi AutoDrom.

"There is a great atmosphere and great enthusiasm for the Grand Prix, so I am happy to be here," the FIA president said.

Asked about his expectations about the Russian GP in Sochi, Todt said he expected "to see a good race, not to know who is going to win and it is very good to have as many competitive teams as possible."

Commenting on the racing track in Sochi, the FIA chief said it is "a very good work, very professional, very good-structured, very nice facilities."

Team Red Bull principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday that he particularly liked the paddock area constructed for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

"I think it is one of the nicest paddocks we have on the championship," according to Horner.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.