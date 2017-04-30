Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIA chief Jean Todt notes Sochi’s enthusiastic approach to Russian F1 Grand Prix

Sport
April 30, 1:50 UTC+3 SOCHI

"I have just arrived, but I am always happy to come here, to Russia, for the Grand Prix in Sochi," Todt told journalists as he personally visited the press center of Sochi AutoDrom

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, April 29. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov, Yevgeny Ionov/. Jean Todt, the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said he was always happy to come to the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi for another Russian Grand Prix anticipating a very competitive race.

"I have just arrived, but I am always happy to come here, to Russia, for the Grand Prix in Sochi," Todt told journalists as he personally visited the press center of Sochi AutoDrom.

"There is a great atmosphere and great enthusiasm for the Grand Prix, so I am happy to be here," the FIA president said.

Asked about his expectations about the Russian GP in Sochi, Todt said he expected "to see a good race, not to know who is going to win and it is very good to have as many competitive teams as possible."

Commenting on the racing track in Sochi, the FIA chief said it is "a very good work, very professional, very good-structured, very nice facilities."

Team Red Bull principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday that he particularly liked the paddock area constructed for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

"I think it is one of the nicest paddocks we have on the championship," according to Horner.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One’s former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

In late 2014, Sochi Autodrom was awarded the trophy of Formula One’s best racing track of the year. The Race Promoters' Trophy is a rotating award, engraved with the names of other top F1 tracks dating from 1975.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
2
Russia urges US, South Korea to revise decision on THAAD anti-missile system deployment
3
Moscow is ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria — Lavrov
4
Passenger plane crashes in Cuba
5
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
6
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
7
Diplomat calls US’ allegations about isolation of Russia in UN 'strange'
TOP STORIES
Реклама