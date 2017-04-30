Russian Deputy PM Kozak doubts switching Russian F1 GP in Sochi to nighttime race

SOCHI, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Saturday he was doubtful whether it was necessary switching the Formula One Russian Grand Prix in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi from daytime to nighttime.

A proposal to switch the Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi from traditional daytime to nighttime was first voiced in 2014 by Sergey Vorobyov, the head of the Russian F1 racing promotion company Sochi AutoDrom. He suggested that in the future years the Sochi GP would turn into a night race, similar to Singapore and Abu-Dhabi GPs.

Similar idea was expressed by F1 ex-chief executive Bernie Ecclestone, when he first visited Sochi for the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2014 and said the city’s infrastructure and sports facilities built for the Games looked great lit up in the night time.

"A new managing team took the helm of Formula One and there are now doubts whether it would be feasible to switch the Russian GP to nighttime," Kozak told journalists as he arrived for this year’s race in Sochi.

"The TV broadcast image is very important for all sports fans around the globe," Kozak said. "The sea and the mountains look very beautiful during the televised broadcast."

Formula One top executives Chase Carey and Sean Bratches, who appeared in the paddock area of the Sochi AutoDrom on Friday, appreciated the fine weather in Russia’s Sochi, where the sunny and cloudless weather currently stands at over 20 degrees Centigrade (around 70 Fahrenheit).

"We appreciate the great weather," Carey told TASS on Friday, adding that one should not "forget the snow-capped mountains in the background."

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.

Sean Bratches was appointed as the F1 managing director in charge of commercial operations and Ross Brawn took the post of the F1 managing director in charge of sporting.

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.