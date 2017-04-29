Ferrari’s Vettel takes pole position at 2017 F1 Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, April 29. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel clinched the last minutes best time of the qualification session on Saturday to win the pole position ahead of the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

The four-time F1 world champion from Germany showed the best lap result of 1 minute 34.493 seconds. His teammate Kimi Raikkonen clocked the second best result, this putting both Ferraris on the first line of the starting grid for the Sunday GP in Sochi.

Team Mercedes drivers Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton finished the Saturday qualification in the third and fourth places respectively.

Russia’s Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso will start his home race from the 13th position on Sunday afternoon.

With comfortable temperatures soaring above 20 degrees Centigrade (over 70 Fahrenheit) this week in Sochi, team Ferrari was dominant during three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Rakkonen clocking best lap times and leaving behind in the third and fourth places drivers from their main rival Team Mercedes.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.