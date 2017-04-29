Team Renault’s Palmer crashes his car at 2017 Russia F1 GP qualification

SOCHI, April 29. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Team Renault’s Jolyon Palmer crashed his car on Saturday less than 20 minutes into the qualifying session of the 2017 Formula One Russian Grand Prix, held in Sochi over the weekend.

As the 26-year-old British driver was completing the track in an attempt to clock the best time, his car jumped off a curb in one of the last corners and then nose-plunged into a barrier.

Asked on team radio whether he was unhurt, Palmer replied that he was okay.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.