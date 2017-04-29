Confederations Cup Park opens in Moscow

MOSCOW. April 29. /TASS/. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park has opened in Moscow’s Muzeon Art Park, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Chairman of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee Vitaly Mutko, who is also President of the Russian Football Union, and Organizing Committee Director General Alexei Sorokin attended the opening ceremony. French football star Marcel Desailly, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the Confederations Cup in 2001 and 2003, participated as a guest of honor. The charming wolf Zabivaka, the Official Mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, welcomed the visitors.

"In 49 days, Russia will host this wonderful tournament, Russia is completely ready for it," Mutko said. "Ticket offices have opened in all the host cities, we expect a football feast involving the best teams in the world. I am sure that we will host the tournament in the best possible way," he added.

The Park offers a varied program which particularly includes quizzes with Confederations Cup tickets as prizes. The FIFA Confederations Cup trophy has been put on display in the Park.

The Moscow Confederations Cup Park will remain open on April 29-30.

After Moscow, the Confederations Cup Park will open in the cities of Sochi (on May 6-7), Kazan (on May 13-14) and St. Petersburg (on May 20-21). In each city, Russian and foreign football stars will become guests of honor.