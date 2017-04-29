Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Confederations Cup Park opens in Moscow

Sport
April 29, 15:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW. April 29.

The Park offers a varied program which particularly includes quizzes with Confederations Cup tickets as prizes

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW. April 29. /TASS/. The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup Park has opened in Moscow’s Muzeon Art Park, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Chairman of the Russia-2018 Organizing Committee Vitaly Mutko, who is also President of the Russian Football Union, and Organizing Committee Director General Alexei Sorokin attended the opening ceremony. French football star Marcel Desailly, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the Confederations Cup in 2001 and 2003, participated as a guest of honor. The charming wolf Zabivaka, the Official Mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, welcomed the visitors.

"In 49 days, Russia will host this wonderful tournament, Russia is completely ready for it," Mutko said. "Ticket offices have opened in all the host cities, we expect a football feast involving the best teams in the world. I am sure that we will host the tournament in the best possible way," he added.

The Park offers a varied program which particularly includes quizzes with Confederations Cup tickets as prizes. The FIFA Confederations Cup trophy has been put on display in the Park.

The Moscow Confederations Cup Park will remain open on April 29-30.

After Moscow, the Confederations Cup Park will open in the cities of Sochi (on May 6-7), Kazan (on May 13-14) and St. Petersburg (on May 20-21). In each city, Russian and foreign football stars will become guests of honor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Ukraine looking at legalizing prostitution, marihuana to boost Pension Fund incomes
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Moscow police say 250 people take part in protest rally
5
Moscow deeply regrets Montenegro’s decision to join NATO
6
Ferrari’s Vettel takes pole position at 2017 F1 Russian Grand Prix
7
Defense minister stresses US attack on Syrian base jeopardized Russian servicemen's lives
TOP STORIES
Реклама