Maria Sharapova reaches Porsche Tennis Grand Prix semifinals

Sport
April 28, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sharapova has won her third match after the 15-month drug ban

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova has made it into the semifinnals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix held in the German city of Stuttgart. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit 6:3, 6:4.

In the semifinals, the 30-year-old Russian will face either Kristina Mladenovic of France or Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain who are going to play each other later on Friday.

It was Sharapova’s third match after the 15-month drug ban. On Wednesday, she beat Italy’s Roberta Vinci 7:5, 6:3 in the first round, while in the round of 16 on Thursday, she defeated fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 7:5, 6:1.

Sharapova’s suspension ended on April 26, she was given a wild card entry at the Stuttgart Open.

The tennis tournament in Stuttgart was launched in 2006 (before that, it was held in the neighbor town of Filderstadt). Sharapova won the tournament three times - in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

