Ferrari drivers clock best time in Practice Two of Russia F1 GP in Sochi

Sport
April 28, 19:54 UTC+3 SOCHI

Ferrari’s main rivals Team Mercedes followed closely behind with Valtteri Bottas showing the third best time and Lewis Hamilton taking the fourth spot

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Team Ferrari’s four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel clocked the best result on the racing track in Sochi during the second practice session ahead of the Russia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Vettel, who is currently holding the first place in driver’s standing after three races this season, showed the best time of the lap of 1 minute 34.120 seconds.

Read also

New F1 executives look for competitive race at Russia GP in Sochi

His Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen showed the second best result in the second practice, whereas he had the best time in the first practice earlier in the day.

Ferrari’s main rivals Team Mercedes followed closely behind with Valtteri Bottas showing the third best time and Lewis Hamilton taking the fourth spot.

Russian racer Daniil Kvyat from Scuderia Toro Rosso showed at his home track only the 17th time out of total of 20 racers.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

Formula One
