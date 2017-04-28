Back to Main page
New F1 executives look for competitive race at Russia GP in Sochi

Sport
April 28, 17:46 UTC+3 SOCHI

Chase Carey and Sean Bratches appreciate the great weather in Sochi and hope to see a good race

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov, Yevgeny Ionov/. Formula One top executives Chase Carey and Sean Bratches appreciate the fine weather in Russia’s Sochi, where the sunny and cloudless weather currently stands around 20 degrees Centigrade, and hope for an exciting Russia Grand Prix this weekend.

"We appreciate the great weather," Carey said in an interview with TASS, adding that one should not "forget the snow-capped mountains in the background."

Asked who would they prefer seeing to win the race this Sunday in Sochi, they both replied that "we just want a good race, a competitive race."

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced in January that it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter.

Sean Bratches was appointed as the F1 managing director in charge of commercial operations and Ross Brawn took the post of the F1 managing director in charge of sporting.

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.

Topics
Formula One
