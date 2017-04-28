Back to Main page
Red Bull's principal Horner says Kvyat's confidence grows ahead of Russia F1 GP

Sport
April 28, 15:59 UTC+3 SOCHI

According to Horner, Kvyat had good races since the beginning of this season

Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. Russia’s Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat from team Toro Rosso has been recently developing and had good races since the beginning of this season, Team Red Bull Principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday.

"He is developing, his confidence is growing and he has driven some good races this year," Horner said in an interview with TASS.

Formula One
