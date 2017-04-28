Red Bull’s principal Horner says Kvyat’s confidence grows ahead of Russia F1 GP

This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comebackSociety & Culture April 28, 17:33
SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. Russia’s Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat from team Toro Rosso has been recently developing and had good races since the beginning of this season, Team Red Bull Principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday.
"He is developing, his confidence is growing and he has driven some good races this year," Horner said in an interview with TASS.
Asked whether Kvyat would have another chance of driving again for Team Red Bull, Horner said "the reason we kept him within the program is because we still believe in his ability, otherwise there would have been no point retaining him."
"Obviously our drivers are fixed for this season and the next season, but anything after that is open," Horner added speaking about Kvyat’s possibility of returning to Red Bull.
Last year at the Chinese Grand Prix, Kvyat made a risky maneuver passing on the inner side Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel, who was outraged by this move from the Russian racer and complained to his team over a radio that somebody passed him by like a torpedo.
Two weeks later at the 2016 Sochi GP, Kvyat and Vettel were involved again in another incident as the young Russian rammed twice from the back into the car of Vettel eventually pushing out the four-time world champion of the race.
Following the incident shortly after the start of the race in Sochi last year, Kvyat was demoted by being replaced in his Red Bull team by younger Max Verstappen and took the driver’s seat in Toro Rosso.