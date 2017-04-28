Finishing Russia Grand Prix in top five will be good for Red Bull drivers — team principal

This week in photos: Anti-Trumpers in UK, Macron's win in France and Sharapova's comebackSociety & Culture April 28, 17:33
Montenegro’s parliament votes to join NATOWorld April 28, 17:22
Russia's Energy Ministry to discuss extension of OPEC deal with domestic producersBusiness & Economy April 28, 16:20
Red Bull’s principal Horner says Kvyat’s confidence grows ahead of Russia F1 GPSport April 28, 15:59
Finishing Russia Grand Prix in top five will be good for Red Bull drivers — team principalSport April 28, 15:54
Austria’s OMV head tells Putin about joint plans with Gazprom to extract gas in SiberiaBusiness & Economy April 28, 15:16
Central Bank may lower key rate to 8.5% by year’s end — Ex-Finance Minister KudrinBusiness & Economy April 28, 15:02
Russia to reach target oil production cut level on April 30 — energy ministerBusiness & Economy April 28, 14:36
Bernie Ecclestone says racing track in Sochi remains among his favorite onesSport April 28, 14:19
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. Finishing in the top five on Sunday at the 2017 Formula One Russia Grand Prix in Sochi would be a decent result for Team Red Bull drivers, team principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday.
"If we can finish here in the top five we will be okay," Horner said in an interview with TASS. "The weather is good, so I hope for better result than last year."
Last year in Sochi, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo finished in the 11th place and his teammate Daniil Kvyat, who is currently driving for Toro Rosso, completed the home track race showing the 15th result.
Horner also said that Russia’s F1 racing track in Sochi boasts decent infrastructure and has one of the best paddock areas among the other international tracks on the calendar.
"I love the paddock area," Horner said. "I think it is one of the nicest paddocks we have on the championship."
This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.
The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.