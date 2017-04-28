Finishing Russia Grand Prix in top five will be good for Red Bull drivers — team principal

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov, Andrey Kartashov/. Finishing in the top five on Sunday at the 2017 Formula One Russia Grand Prix in Sochi would be a decent result for Team Red Bull drivers, team principal Christian Horner told TASS on Friday.

"If we can finish here in the top five we will be okay," Horner said in an interview with TASS. "The weather is good, so I hope for better result than last year."

Last year in Sochi, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo finished in the 11th place and his teammate Daniil Kvyat, who is currently driving for Toro Rosso, completed the home track race showing the 15th result.

Horner also said that Russia’s F1 racing track in Sochi boasts decent infrastructure and has one of the best paddock areas among the other international tracks on the calendar.

"I love the paddock area," Horner said. "I think it is one of the nicest paddocks we have on the championship."

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.