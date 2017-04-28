Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bernie Ecclestone says racing track in Sochi remains among his favorite ones

Sport
April 28, 14:19 UTC+3 SOCHI

"I like the place, I like the people and have no complaints at all," Ecclestone says

Share
1 pages in this article
Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone

©  Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov, Yevgeny Ionov/. Former chief executive of Formula One racing Bernie Ecclestone said on Friday that he never left the Royal Racing and on the contrary he moved a position higher and is enjoying it.

US-based corporation Media Liberty announced on Monday it had closed a deal on the purchase of Formula One racing and appointed 62-year-old Chase Carey to take helm of the world’s most prestigious auto racing competition, often dubbed as the Royal Racing, in the capacity of Formula One executive director and general promoter. F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone, 86, was given the position of the Chairman Emeritus of Formula One Group.

"The problem is that I have not quit anything other than moved a little bit higher in the company," Ecclestone stated. "I am not doing a day-to-day thing, which I used to do as chief executive."

More news

Ecclestone: Russia’s Sochi still on fast-track of positive developments

Putin unmatched in global politics and reminds of Churchill — Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone: Russia’s F1 GP weekend in Sochi was super

Ayrton Senna: Formula One legend

"Gives me a little bit more freedom to do what I want to do aside of Formula One," Ecclestone said adding that before that he used to "spend every minute of the day and night in Formula One."

The 86-year-old F1 supremo Ecclestone is currently on a visit to the Russian southern resort city of Sochi, which is hosting this weekend the 2017 F1 Russia Grand Prix.

Asked by a TASS correspondent whether the Russia Grand Prix was one of his favorites, Ecclestone said "Super! Yes, It is."

"I like the place, I like the people and have no complaints at all," he added.

Gallery
13 photo
© TASS/Artur Lebedev

Evolution of Formula One: from early races to 2014 Sochi Grand Prix

This year Russia holds its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.

The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Formula One
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia clinch agreement on S-400 air defense system deliveries
2
Russian MP condemns turmoil in Macedonia as proof of West’s destructive meddling
3
Putin, Erdogan to discuss fight against terrorism, Syrian settlement in Sochi
4
Russian forces dazzle Moscow with night rehearsal of V-Day Parade
5
Angela Merkel’s visit to Russia – pragmatism above all else
6
Russia’s Airborne Force to get advanced anti-tank missile systems
7
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
TOP STORIES
Реклама