Russians to be proud of its F1 racer Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso principal

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russians will be proud of its Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat, who is a "highly skilled racer" and is concentrated currently on making a good comeback at home Grand Prix in Sochi over this weekend, Toro Rosso principal Franz Tost told TASS.

"First of all, last season was not so easy for him because of the team change, but he is coming back now," Tost said in an interview with TASS. "He is stabilized and our car fortunately works quite well."

"I expect both from Daniil and the team a very successful season," he said. "He has shown the speed. He has shown it in Melbourne as well as in China, and in Bahrain."

Kvyat celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday upon his arrival for the race in Russia’s southern Sochi. Kvyat is currently standing in the 14th place after three races of the 2017 F1 World Championship.

"I must say that we have a really good car and we are out on developing the car," Franz Tost said. "It means that we are coming up with some new upgrades for the next races. I also hope that Renault will make some progress and I am quite positive for the season."

"I am convinced that if we provide him with a real competitive car he will achieve good results…, he will be qualifying and scoring many points," Tost said. "He is one of the highest skilled and fastest drivers."

Speaking about the perspectives with Toro Rosso, Tost said: "At the end every driver makes by himself the career."

"Because, as the most successful he is - the highest the chances to get a car to win races," Tost said. "Daniil has shown that he has the ability doing races… the most important is that he is concentrated on the current job, he always concentrated on the next race to get the best out of his race."

"I am convinced that the Russians will be very proud of him… I can only repeat that Danill is one of the highest skilled drivers," he added.

Kvyat was spotted on Wednesday with a helmet flashing new graphics design ahead of the home race. The new painting on his helmet shows cartoonish Kvyat saddled up on a torpedo.

Last year at the Chinese Grand Prix, Kvyat made a risky maneuver passing on the inner side Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel, who was outraged by this move from the Russian racer and complained to his team over a radio that somebody passed him by like a torpedo.

Two weeks later at the 2016 Sochi GP, Kvyat and Vettel were involved again in another incident as the young Russian rammed twice from the back into the car of Vettel eventually pushing out the four-time world champion of the race.

Following the incident shortly after the start of the race in Sochi last year, Kvyat was demoted by being replaced in his Red Bull team by younger Max Verstappen and took the seat of one of Toro Rosso.