Russia’s Kvyat expects full-house attendance at 2017 F1 Russia GP in Sochi

SOCHI, April 28. /TASS/. Nice and sunny weather of about 20 degrees Centigrade (about 70 Fahrenheit) in Russia’s resort city of Sochi should attract numerous people for the 2017 Formula One Russia GP as well as great support for Toro Rosso team’s pilot Daniil Kvyat, who in previous years hoped for better, but did not make for the podium.

Asked at a press conference on Thursday how the popularity of the F1 Russia Grand Prix had been progressing, Kvyat said "I think that since year one there has been quite full grandstands, so it’s been quite good already."

"Not too much to add since the first year, so it’s a point to maintain this," he said. "We will see this year but I am expecting to see quite a lot of people here on Sunday and the weather is nice so everyone should enjoy."

"Hopefully the race is going to be interesting and that’s it really," Kvyat said. "I am pleased to see this."

Kvyat, who celebrated his 23rd birthday in on Wednesday and currently stands in the 14th place after three races of the 2017 F1 World Championship, praised Toro Rosso team’s progress saying that it "is operating extremely well this year from the operational side of the things - very professional, especially considering how tight the midfield is, every little thing makes a difference for us."

Kvyat was spotted on Wednesday with a helmet flashing new graphics design ahead of the home race. The new painting on his helmet shows cartoonish Kvyat saddled up on a torpedo.

Last year at the Chinese Grand Prix, Kvyat made a risky maneuver passing on the inner side Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel, who was outraged by this move from the Russian racer and complained to his team over a radio that somebody passed him by like a torpedo.

Two weeks later at the 2016 Sochi GP, Kvyat and Vettel were involved again in another incident as the young Russian rammed twice from the back into the car of Vettel eventually pushing out the four-time world champion of the race.

Following the incident shortly after the start of the race in Sochi last year, Kvyat was demoted by being replaced in his Red Bull team by younger Max Verstappen and took the seat of one of Toro Rosso.

Beginning with Russia’s first-ever F1 race in October 2014 the trophies of Sochi went to Team Mercedes’ drivers.

The inaugural race in2014 was grabbed by Lewis Hamilton, who held the grip in Russia on the title next year again showing the best result in winning the Russian GP.

His teammate Nico Roseberg broke the spell of victorious Lewis, winning the race last year and eventually to become the world champion.