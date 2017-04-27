Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Maria Sharapova gets into quarterfinal of tournament in Stuttgart

Sport
April 27, 21:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Sharapova played her second match in this tournament after a fifteen-months-long disqualification over the use of meldonium

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© EPA/RONALD WITTEK

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has gotten into the quarterfinal of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, after winning a second-round match vs. Yekaterina Makarova, also of Russia.

The score in Thursday’s match, which Sharapova and Makarova played at the central court of the Porsche Arena compound in Stuttgart, was 7-5, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal game, Sharapova will face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Read also

Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification

Porsche renews full cooperation with Maria Sharapova

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday

Tennis star Sharapova donates some $40,000 to Russian orphanages

Maria Sharapova: 'Haven’t thought about 2020 Olympics yet,' focused on Stuttgart comeback

Sharapova played her second match in this tournament after a fifteen-months-long disqualification over the use of meldonium, a metabolic agent controversially blacklisted by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a medicine that might help athletes to enhance their performance during competitions.

On Wednesday, Sharapova emerged victorious from a match vs. Roberta Vinci of Italy (7-5, 6-3). Her disqualification came to an end of April 26, and the organizers of the Premier series tournament in Stuttgart issued a special invitation known as the wild card to her.

Sharapova has played vs. Vinci on two occasions in the past and has emerged victorious for both matches.

The Stuttgart tennis tournaments began in 2006 when they were moved from Filderstadt, a suburban town near the city. Sharapova scored a record three victories there - in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The incumbent world No. 1 in women’s tennis, Angelique Kerber, won the Stuttgart tournaments in 2015 and 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Maria Sharapova wins first match after disqualification
9
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65
12
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova celebrates her 30th birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Angela Merkel’s visit to Moscow – pragmatism above all else
2
Russia’s next-generation strategic bomber to perform debut flight by 2025
3
Russian Black Sea research vessel sinks off Turkish coast
4
Lavrov warns of consequences in deploying US global missile defense system
5
Moscow condemns Israeli airstrike near Damascus airport
6
Putin, Abe call for quickest restart of talks on Korean settlement
7
Moscow outraged by Macron team’s refusal to give accreditation to Russian media
TOP STORIES
Реклама