Maria Sharapova gets into quarterfinal of tournament in Stuttgart

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has gotten into the quarterfinal of the WTA tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, after winning a second-round match vs. Yekaterina Makarova, also of Russia.

The score in Thursday’s match, which Sharapova and Makarova played at the central court of the Porsche Arena compound in Stuttgart, was 7-5, 6-1.

In the quarterfinal game, Sharapova will face Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Sharapova played her second match in this tournament after a fifteen-months-long disqualification over the use of meldonium, a metabolic agent controversially blacklisted by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a medicine that might help athletes to enhance their performance during competitions.

On Wednesday, Sharapova emerged victorious from a match vs. Roberta Vinci of Italy (7-5, 6-3). Her disqualification came to an end of April 26, and the organizers of the Premier series tournament in Stuttgart issued a special invitation known as the wild card to her.

Sharapova has played vs. Vinci on two occasions in the past and has emerged victorious for both matches.

The Stuttgart tennis tournaments began in 2006 when they were moved from Filderstadt, a suburban town near the city. Sharapova scored a record three victories there - in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The incumbent world No. 1 in women’s tennis, Angelique Kerber, won the Stuttgart tournaments in 2015 and 2016.