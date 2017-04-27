Kvyat to race at home F1 GP in Sochi with new helmet design depicting him riding torpedo

Kvyat to race at home F1 GP in Sochi with new helmet design depicting him riding torpedoSport April 27, 21:43
SOCHI, April 27. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian racer Daniil Kvyat is reading for his home Formula One Grand Prix race, to be held this weekend in the country’s southern resort city of Sochi with a new design of his helmet.
"I will be having a new design of the helmet for the home Grand Prix," Kvyat said and demonstrated the helmet.
The shape of the helmet remained unchanged, however, now it has a cartoon painted on it depicting Kvyat saddled up on a torpedo.
Last year at the Chinese Grand Prix, Kvyat made a risky maneuver passing on the inner side Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who was outraged by this move from the Russian racer and complained to his team over a radio that somebody passed him by like a torpedo.
Two weeks later at the 2016 Sochi GP, Kvyat and Vettel were involved again in another incident as the young Russian rammed twice from the back into the car of Vettel eventually pushing out the four-time world champion of the race.
Following the incident shortly after the start of the race in Sochi last year, Kvyat was demoted by being replaced in his Red Bull team by younger Max Verstappen and took the seat of one of Toro Rosso.
This year Russia will hold its fourth FIA Formula One racing Grand Prix in Sochi from April 28 to April 30.
The contract to include Russia in the calendar of F1 racing for the 2014-2020 period was signed in 2010 in Sochi by then-Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.
Two months ago the contract to hold F1 racing in Russia’s Sochi was extended until 2025.