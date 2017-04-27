Russia's Athletics Federation concerned over insufficient drug testing of athletes

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) believes the current drug testing of Russian athletes to be insufficient, ARAF Executive Director Alexander Parkin told TASS.

"Of course, we would like to have more (doping tests)," he said. "We are waiting, it is necessary for us that RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) is restored. We have nominated 284 athletes for the RUSADA list and we surely would like to see the drug testing conducted on a larger scale. At the moment, we have only 60 to 80 athletes (included in the testing pool)," Parkin added.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) suspended RUSADA in the autumn of 2015 following an investigation carried out by the WADA Independent Commission which had come to the conclusion that RUSADA did not live up to the WADA standards.

In the wake of RUSADA’s suspension, in 2016, the drug testing of Russian athletes was conducted by the British Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) which managed to carry out around 3,000 tests. In 2017, the number of Russian athletes’ tests will be increased to 6,000.