Russia’s Kvyat is 'one of the most skilled racers' in F1 racing — Toro Rosso chief

SOCHI, April 27 /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. Russian Formula One racer Daniil Kvyat is one "of the most skilled drivers" with a bright future ahead of him, Franz Tost, the principal of Scuderia Toro Rosso, told TASS.

Happy Biiiiiirthday dear Daniiiiiiil... @kvyatofficial pic.twitter.com/25Qdhy28Ht — Toro Rosso (@ToroRossoSpy) 27 April 2017

Kvyat, who celebrated his 23rd birthday in Sochi on April 26, is on a task again to show the best result home at the Russian track.

"Daniil, we are all aware that you are one of the highest skilled drivers," Tost told TASS during a birthday party for Kvyat in Sochi on Wednesday.

Extending the greetings to the young Russian driver, Tost noted that the he should have been provided with a fast car adding "The rest you will do by yourself."

Beginning with Russia’s first-ever F1 race in October 2014 the trophies of Sochi went to Team Mercedes’ drivers.

The inaugural race in 2014 was grabbed by Lewis Hamilton, who held the grip in Russia on the title next year again showing the best result in winning the Russian GP.

His teammate Nico Roseberg broke the spell of victorious Lewis, winning the race last year and eventually getting the world champion's title.